News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

AG’ office questions whether IGP was wrong to issue amnesty on promotions

James Oppong Boanuh 600x406 The court has adjourned the case to October 29, 2024

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

In a Human Rights Court hearing in Accra, Senior State Attorney Kwaku Boakye Boateng questioned whether the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, was wrong to exclude Chief Inspectors from a 2021 special amnesty promotion for junior officers.

Chief Inspector Okpata, the first plaintiff, argued that while junior officers received significant promotions, long-serving Chief Inspectors were left out.

The plaintiffs claim this exclusion violated Constitutional Instrument (CI) 76 and Police Service Regulations.

The court, presided over by Justice Frederick Tetteh, has adjourned the case to October 29, 2024.

Read full article

Source: GNA