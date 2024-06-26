AG takes over Hopeson Adorye’s case docket, adjourned to July 31

The prosecution accused Hopeson Adorye of preventing Togolese people from voting in Ghana

The case of Hopeson Adorye has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

He was granted bail by the Dansoman Circuit Court after pleading not guilty to the charge of "Publication of false news."



The prosecution accused him of preventing Togolese people from voting in Ghana during the 2016 elections by using firecrackers near the border.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case has been adjourned to July 31, 2024, for further updates.



