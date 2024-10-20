News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

AGAG Obuasi Mine hands over a 20-seater ultra-modern washroom to residents of Anwiam

Obuasi MineScreenshot 2024 10 20 102249.png The company aims to empower people through such initiatives.

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: obuasitoday.com

AngloGold Ashanti has built a 20-seater eco-friendly public toilet for the farming community of Anwiam, Obuasi, which had been struggling with poor sanitation and open defecation.

The project, costing GHC89,166.72, is part of the company’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) to improve health and well-being in host communities.

Residents had requested the facility during a needs assessment.

The company aims to empower people through such initiatives.

Anwiam’s leader expressed gratitude but also called for relocation of the community and more job opportunities due to mining impacts.

Read full article

Source: obuasitoday.com