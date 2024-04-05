AI complements human intelligence- Book Fair Chairman

AI is meant to supplement human creativity by providing additional support

Asare Konadu Yamoah, the Chairman of the Ghana International Book Fair, highlighted that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a valuable tool, it should not be seen as a substitute for human intelligence. He emphasized that AI should instead be viewed as a means to enhance human creativity and capabilities.

Yamoah explained that AI is meant to supplement human creativity by providing additional support in generating innovative ideas and insights.



He noted that AI can help individuals unlock their full creative potential and facilitate the development of new and transformative innovations.



Speaking at the launch of the 21st edition of the Ghana International Book Fair, themed "Books and Culture in the Era of Artificial Intelligence," Yamoah acknowledged the transformative nature of AI. He emphasized that technology, including AI, is fueling people's curiosity about the future and driving them to explore new possibilities.

Despite the transformative nature of AI, Yamoah emphasized that the book industry, including publishers, needs to adapt to the changing landscape.



He highlighted the importance of overhauling legal, technical, and professional support systems to address the challenges posed by AI, including copyright laws and industry practices.



UNESCO Country Director, Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo, also underscored the significance of the book industry in fostering creativity and economic growth. He emphasized that books play a crucial role in exposing individuals to new ideas, which can stimulate innovation and drive economic development.