AIMS Ghana and University of Waterloo collaborate to enhance mathematics education in Africa

Representatives of AIMS Ghana and the University of Waterloo

In a bid to enhance the quality of mathematical education across Africa, the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana has joined forces with the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Their collaborative effort has resulted in the annual Helping Teachers Teach Mathematics Conference (HTTMC), a pivotal event aimed at equipping educators with advanced teaching techniques and strategies.



At the HTTMC conference, held both online and in-person, over 450 teachers from various African countries gathered to partake in intensive training sessions. The primary objective of the conference was to provide educators with the tools and knowledge needed to effectively teach mathematics based on the core high school curricula.



Distinguished mathematicians, educators, and consultants served as resource persons, guiding participants through innovative approaches to teaching mathematics. Through workshops and presentations, attendees explored new methodologies designed to make mathematics more accessible and engaging for students.



Ms. Comfort Mintah, a lecturer at the University of Waterloo and member of the Centre for Education Mathematics and Computing (CEMC), highlighted the importance of adopting applied teaching methods. She emphasized the need to move away from traditional, theoretical approaches towards more practical and interactive teaching styles.

"By integrating problem-solving and critical thinking into our teaching methods, we can help students develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for mathematics," Ms. Mintah remarked.



Professor Rich Dlin, another presenter at the conference, underscored the shift towards a more flexible and creative approach to mathematics education. He stressed the significance of empowering students with problem-solving skills to tackle real-world challenges.



In addition to exploring innovative teaching techniques, the conference addressed the issue of mathematics anxiety among students. Presenters shared strategies for creating a supportive learning environment that fosters confidence and enthusiasm for the subject.



As educators continue to refine their teaching practices, conferences like HTTMC play a crucial role in driving positive change in mathematics education across Africa. Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing, teachers are better equipped to inspire the next generation of mathematicians and problem solvers.