News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

AMA desilts drains at CBD, urges traders to halt littering

AMA Urges Traderss Asare criticized traders, especially those selling second-hand items

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: ama.gov.gh

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) desilted major drains in the Central Business District on June 6 to improve wastewater flow and mitigate flooding from heavy rains.

Led by Hon Francis Asare, the effort targeted refuse-clogged drains primarily blocked by market traders' waste.

Asare criticized traders, especially those selling second-hand items, for dumping refuse into drains.

He urged collective action to enhance city sanitation and warned of penalties for violations.

Read full article

Source: ama.gov.gh