AMA issues ultimatum to squatters at Mamprobi Sempe for stall construction

Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, chaired the meeting and explained that the construction of new stalls

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has given a four-week ultimatum to 29 squatters occupying land at Mamprobi Sempe to vacate the site for the construction of stalls.

This decision follows discussions between the squatters and the AMA to address any concerns and misunderstandings related to their removal from the site.



The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, chaired the meeting and explained that the construction of new stalls would enhance the local economy by providing spaces for small businesses and vendors, thereby boosting economic activity in the area.



She emphasized that this project aligns with the city's broader development goals and efforts to modernize infrastructure.



To assist the squatters during this transition, the AMA has offered each squatter a token of GH1000 to help them transport their belongings to alternative locations.



Additionally, the squatters will be given priority and offered stalls at a reduced rate once the new stalls are completed. The Ablekuma South sub-metro will facilitate the permitting process for any squatters looking to settle down.

Mayor Sackey emphasized the importance of community development and urged the squatters to work together during this transition period to ensure a smooth process.



She also thanked the former Mayor and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South constituency, Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, for his support and input during this process.



Hon. Vanderpuije expressed gratitude to Mayor Sackey for her willingness to engage in open and honest dialogue with the squatters, noting that her collaborative approach had been instrumental in finding a solution.



The squatters, while expressing concerns about the four-week ultimatum, used the opportunity to appeal for a six-month extension to provide them with ample time to relocate.



They promised to remain committed and abide by the decision reached at the City hall to transform the parcel of land at Mamprobi Sempe into a modern facility.