AMA officials sack traders and jonkies from ‘Nkrumah circle’

Source: 3news

On June 3, 2024, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officials conducted an operation to clear traders and junkies from bus stops and pavements around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Led by Sub Metro Director David Aboagye, the initiative aimed to restore pedestrian access and address illegal electricity connections posing fire hazards.



Accra NADMO Director Samuel Okine emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness and order at the interchange, acknowledging previous attempts and the persistent return of the traders and junkies.

The AMA plans to increase the frequency of these operations to ensure the area remains neat and tidy.



