AMA takes delivery of new equipment to improve waste collection in Accra

The equipment is expected to enable the AMA to serve more communities simultaneously

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has received two skip trucks and four skip containers to improve communal waste management in low-income communities.

The equipment, part of the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project (GASSLIP), was handed over by the Mayor, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, to enhance waste management efforts in underserved areas.



The Director of Waste Management at the AMA, Engineer Solomon Noi, highlighted the importance of the new equipment in addressing logistical constraints and improving efficiency during communal clean-up exercises.

The equipment is expected to enable the AMA to serve more communities simultaneously and ensure a cleaner environment.



Read full article