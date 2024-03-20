AMA warns against littering, threatens prosecution of culprits

Hon. Sackey emphasized the completion of the Sanitation Court during a visit to Salaga Market

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, has issued a stern warning to residents, urging them to refrain from littering and dumping refuse into drains, or face legal consequences.

During a visit to communities around the Salaga Market in Bukom, Hon. Sackey emphasized the completion of the Sanitation Court, indicating that individuals found guilty of littering or illegal dumping would be prosecuted without hesitation.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the volumes of solid waste cleared from drains, the Mayor stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city, particularly amidst ongoing desilting efforts aimed at improving drainage systems.



Residents were urged to take responsibility for their waste disposal practices, avoid polluting drains and public spaces, and adhere to AMA sanitation bylaws to prevent sanitation-related offences.



Furthermore, the Mayor cautioned against mounting concrete slabs on drains, highlighting the need for proper desilting and called for cooperation among citizens in ensuring a cleaner and healthier Accra.

Assembly Member for Nmlitsagonno Electoral Area, Boi Issah Quartey, commended the Mayor and her team for their efforts, noting the positive impact on cleanliness, community pride, and unity.



Residents were encouraged to maintain vigilance in keeping their surroundings clean, with a call for collective action towards building a cleaner and healthier community.



Community spokesperson, Lartey Ayi Laryea, urged continued support and active participation in initiatives promoting cleanliness and environmental conservation, emphasizing the importance of community efforts in achieving a cleaner environment.



The visit was accompanied by key officials from the AMA, including the coordinating Director, Director of Finance, Director of Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro, and Director for Waste Management, among others.