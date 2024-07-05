ATC Ghana warns of possible service disruption for Telecel users

ATC Ghana has announced potential service disruptions for users on the Telecel network.

The disruptions stem from ATC Ghana's inability to continue powering Telecel’s equipment due to Telecel's failure to meet its contractual obligations.



Despite extensive negotiations and informing the National Communications Authority (NCA), ATC Ghana can no longer afford the electricity and diesel needed to service Telecel’s equipment, especially since their agreements have expired.



ATC Ghana expresses its commitment to the telecommunications industry's growth and remains open to finding a mutually acceptable solution with Telecel to restore service. This announcement has significant implications for residents and businesses relying on Telecel’s network, highlighting the urgent need for resolution to prevent prolonged disruptions.



Read the full statement from ATC Ghana below:

ATC Tower (Ghana) LTD (“ATC Ghana”) deeply regrets to inform residents and business users on the network of Ghana Telecommunications Company LTD (“Telecel”) that they may experience some level of service disruption due to ATC Ghana’s lack of capacity to continue providing power supply to Telecel’s equipment, installed on a number of ATC Ghana’s tower sites, as a result of Telecel’s failure to satisfy its agreed obligations.



This unfortunate decision has been taken following extensive negotiations with Telecel and notification to the National Communications Authority (“NCA”).



Not meeting the agreed obligations is such that ATC Ghana no longer has capacity to purchase electricity and diesel to service Telecel’s equipment, particularly where its agreements with Telecel have expired.



ATC Ghana remains committed to working with all stakeholders for the continued growth of the telecommunications industry and remains open to a mutually acceptable commercial solution with Telecel to facilitate restoration of services to Telecel’s equipment.