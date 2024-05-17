ATU and Vanuatu Trade Commission sign $1 million MoU for AI training

The agreement includes establishing a dedicated AI training center at ATU

Accra Technical University (ATU) and the Vanuatu Trade Commission (VTC) in Ghana have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a grant of $1 million to ATU.

The grant will be used to train students and staff in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Applied Research.



This partnership is part of a broader initiative between the VTC and the African Diaspora Central Bank (ADCB) to offer free AI training to young people across Africa, beginning in Ghana.



The agreement includes establishing a dedicated AI training center at ATU, targeting 2,000 participants at a sponsored cost of $250 per participant, totaling $500,000.



Additionally, a $100 per participant stimulus package, amounting to $200,000, brings the commission’s total sponsorship for the AI training program to $700,000.



According to a Graphic Online report, the VTC will also provide a $200,000 seed fund to support the ATU Research Innovation Funds (ARIF). This fund will be used to award grants to staff, students, and researchers with innovative applied research projects, fostering science and technology advancement in the university community.

Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the acting Vice-Chancellor of ATU, described the MoU as a transformative moment for both institutions, emphasizing their commitment to leveraging AI for sustainable development. He thanked the Vanuatu Trade Commission for their vision and commitment to using AI for positive change in Africa.



Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, Prof. Hugh Keku Aryee, highlighted the partnership's significance, indicating a joint dedication to innovation, education, and technology advancement in Ghana and Africa.



He commended ATU for being the first university in Ghana to enter into such a significant agreement, marking a milestone in AI education and adoption.



The ceremony was attended by ATU's acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Felix Klutsanedzie; Registrar, Dr. Sylvia B. Oppong-Mensah, and Deans and Heads of Department.



The VTC was represented by CEO of Knowledge Web Centre and Team Lead, Dr. David King Boison; Trade Promotions and Business Development Manager, Asiwome Dzineku; Executive Secretary, Belinda Ewoenam Nyamadie; Marketing Manager, Senyo Ayayee, and Special Advisor, Daniel Glover.