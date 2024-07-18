AU meetings start in Accra today

The meetings aim to assess progress on the Continental Integration Agenda

Source: GNA

Delegates from across Africa have convened in Accra for the 45th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council and the 6th mid-year coordination meetings of AU regional economic communities, scheduled from July 18 to July 21, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The meetings aim to assess progress on the Continental Integration Agenda and enhance policy harmonization between the AU and regional bodies.



Ghana, designated to host these events, underscores its commitment to continental unity and integration.

The theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st century," highlights efforts to strengthen education systems across Africa for lifelong learning and inclusivity.



Read full article