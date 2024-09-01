News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

AU validates groundbreaking action plan to harness migration for Africa’s development

IntScreenshot 2024 09 01 172155.png The plan focuses on improving migration governance

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: www.mint.gov.gh

The African Union (AU) has validated a significant action plan to implement the Global Compact for Migration (GCM).

This decision was made during a two-day meeting in Accra, Ghana, where senior officials from AU member states finalized the continent's strategy for managing migration.

The plan focuses on improving migration governance, protecting migrants' rights, and harnessing the economic benefits of migration.

Mrs. Doreen Annan from Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior called it a major milestone, highlighting the AU's commitment to making migration a positive force for Africa's development.

Read full article

Source: www.mint.gov.gh