Abandoned Shama District Hospital: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh leads advocacy for urgent govt action

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The call for urgent action on the long-abandoned Shama District hospital reverberated once again as Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, led a delegation to the site on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Standing amidst the skeletal structure of what was intended to be a 100-bed facility, Mr. Akandoh expressed deep concern over the government's lack of commitment to complete the project.



President Akufo-Addo had ceremoniously cut the sod for the hospital's construction in August 2020, amid promises of improved healthcare infrastructure in the area. However, nearly four years later, the site remained dormant, with no signs of construction activity.



The initial excitement and hope surrounding the project gradually turned into frustration and disappointment for the residents of Shama and its environs.



Despite numerous appeals and calls from various stakeholders, including local authorities and community leaders, the government had failed to allocate resources or provide a clear timeline for the hospital's completion.



Parliament had approved a substantial loan facility of 32 million euros for the construction of the Shama District hospital, underscoring the importance attached to the project by the legislative body. Yet, the funds remained largely unutilized, leaving the community without access to essential healthcare services.



During the media briefing at the site, Mr. Akandoh emphasized the urgent need for the government to prioritize the health and well-being of the people of Shama by reviving the stalled project. He stressed that the completion of the hospital was not just a matter of infrastructure development but a fundamental human right for the residents.

"The people of Shama deserve better," Mr. Akandoh asserted, his voice echoing through the unfinished corridors of the hospital. "It is unacceptable that they continue to suffer due to the government's inaction. We demand immediate steps to restart construction and expedite the completion of this vital healthcare facility."



Joining Mr. Akandoh in his advocacy was Emilia Arthur, the parliamentary candidate for Shama, who echoed the sentiments of frustration and neglect felt by the local community. Ms. Arthur lamented the dire healthcare situation in the area, citing cases of maternal mortality, childhood illnesses, and inadequate medical services.



"The neglect of the Shama District hospital is not just a mark of failed governance but a betrayal of trust," Ms. Arthur expressed passionately. "Our people have waited too long for access to quality healthcare, and it's time for the government to fulfill its promise and deliver on this critical project."



As the call for action gained momentum, residents of Shama and concerned citizens across the country rallied behind Mr. Akandoh and Ms. Arthur, urging the government to heed their plea and prioritize the completion of the long-awaited hospital.



In response to the mounting pressure, government officials assured that steps would be taken to address the situation promptly. However, with the fate of the Shama District hospital hanging in the balance, the community remained cautiously hopeful, hoping that their voices would finally be heard, and their health needs adequately addressed.