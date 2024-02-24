Abena Osei-Asare appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry

Abena Osei-Asare

Source: Asaase News

Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister for Finance, has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as a Minister of State at the finance ministry.

Mrs Osei-Asare takes up the role from Mohammed Amin Adam who has been appointed as the substantive Finance Minister following Ken Ofori-Atta’s exit from office on Wednesday, 14 February 2024 after serving in the space for 7 years and 2 months.



Dr Alexander Ampaabeng, the NPP 2024 parliamentary candidate for the Juaboso constituency in the Western North Region, has also been appointed as the Deputy minister for finance.

The new appointments have been communicated to the Speaker of Parliament Alban Somana Kingsford Bagbin by President Akufo-Addo and the two are expected to be vetted by Parliament’s appointments committee in the coming days.