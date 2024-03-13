Abena Osei-Asare attributes 'dumsor' to illegal connections

Abena Osei-Asare

Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-designate for the Finance Ministry, has addressed the pressing issues facing Ghana's energy sector during her vetting by the Parliament's Appointments Committee on March 13, 2024.

Osei-Asare highlighted the root causes behind the intermittent power supply, known locally as 'Dumsor', pointing to human activities such as illegal meter connections as significant contributing factors.



She emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, urging Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in such unlawful activities and to fulfill their financial obligations promptly to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Osei-Asare expressed optimism about potential improvements, citing the forthcoming implementation of an energy sector reform plan, which involves collaborative efforts with stakeholders and technical support from entities like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).