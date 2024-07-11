Ablakwa accuses Akufo-Addo govt of handing over W.E.B. Du Bois Centre to foundation for 50 years

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for transferring control of the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre to the W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation Ghana LBG., a newly established private entity.

He claims the agreement, signed on September 22, 2023, by Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, grants the foundation management rights for 50 years.



Ablakwa alleges the foundation will dominate the centre's board, appointing six out of nine members, including the board chairman, while the government has only three representatives. The agreement reportedly limits government nominees to just two in top management positions, leaving the foundation with unrestricted control.



Ablakwa condemned the deal, asserting it undermines Ghana’s oversight and management of the historic centre. He called for public scrutiny and reassessment of the agreement.