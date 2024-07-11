News

Ablakwa accuses Akufo-Addo govt of handing over W.E.B. Du Bois Centre to foundation for 50 years

Ablakwa Blay Saga.jpeg Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for transferring control of the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre to the W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation Ghana LBG., a newly established private entity.

