Ablakwa challenges Lands Ministry's defence of Akufo-Addo’s daughters' alleged involvement in galamsey

Ablakwa On Ambulance Scandal.png Ablakwa accused the government of protecting politically exposed individuals

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has challenged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' denial of allegations linking President Akufo-Addo’s daughters to illegal mining activities (galamsey).

In a statement, he provided evidence contradicting the Ministry's claims, asserting that Elite Minerals Ghana Limited, allegedly connected to the President’s daughters, was incorporated in 2014, not 2008 as stated.

He argued that the Ministry's assertion about the company's mining license dating back to 2012 is false.

Ablakwa accused the government of protecting politically exposed individuals involved in illegal mining and called for decisive action against the galamsey menace.

