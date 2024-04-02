Ablakwa condemns unapproved increase in passport fees

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Foreign Affairs Ministry's recent decision to increase passport fees has drawn sharp criticism from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Mr. Ablakwa condemned the fee hike as unjustifiable and lacking sensitivity towards the Ghanaian populace.



The adjustment implemented by the Foreign Affairs Ministry raises the fees for passport applications significantly, with standard service for the 32-page booklet now priced at GH¢500 and GH¢644 for the 48-page booklet, effective April 1st.



Expedited service fees have also increased to GH¢700 for a 32-page booklet and GH¢800 for a 48-page booklet.

In an interview on the JoyNews AM Show, the North Tongu MP expressed astonishment at the sudden increase, highlighting that Parliament had not sanctioned such a decision.



"I must say that we are very outraged. We are disappointed. We think that this is so insensitive, it is unconscionable and does not take in consideration the current cost of living crisis and the economic plight of Ghanaians," he said.