News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ablakwa exposes Akufo-Addo's inconsistent stance on Judgment Debts

Screenshot 2024 08 25 104048.png Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaking on Metro TV

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the outspoken Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has fiercely criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for what he describes as negligence and deliberate attempts to conceal the truth about the state’s handling of judgment debts.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live