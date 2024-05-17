Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ over sale of six SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has filed a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the sale of six hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Ablakwa claims that documents in his possession indicate that SSNIT is about to sell a 60% stake in six of its hotels to Acheampong. He has also requested CHRAJ to halt the sale of these hotels to the Abetifi MP.



In his petition, Ablakwa argues that the sale of SSNIT’s shares in the hotels lacks due process and breaches procurement procedures.



He stated, “In my petition, I am inviting CHRAJ to investigate grave matters bothering on conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.”



Ablakwa further asserted that Bryan Acheampong, who owns Rock City Hotel Limited, has violated the Constitution by not seeking permission from the Speaker of Parliament to hold a profitable office.



“I have also drawn attention to blatant violations of Article 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution as diligent checks from Parliament’s Committee on Office of Profit reveal that Hon. Bryan Acheampong has not applied and does not have the permission of the Speaker of Parliament to hold an office of profit,” the petition reads.

Additionally, Ablakwa expressed concerns about potential job losses if the sale is finalized.



“I am additionally worried about potential job losses if this sale to Bryan Acheampong is finalised,” he noted.



The hotels involved in this transaction include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Trust Lodge Hotel.



