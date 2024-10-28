Ablakwa rebukes Napo, calls for ‘deliverance from falsehoods’ amid CSE curriculum allegations

Ablakwa condemned Napo's claims regarding a Comprehensive Sexuality Education

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for divine intervention for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, whom he accuses of spreading "falsehoods" about his tenure as Education Minister.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign launch in Asawase on October 27, Ablakwa condemned Napo's claims regarding a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum, labeling them as "palpably false."

He emphasized his commitment to a campaign free from lies and vowed to take further action against Napo. Ablakwa also highlighted the NDC’s "Operation Recover All Loot" initiative aimed at ensuring government accountability.



