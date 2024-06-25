News

News
Ablakwa’s lawyers object to Court of Appeal panel in Kusi Boateng contempt case

Ablkwa Kusi Case Aj.png The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyers for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament, have accused the Chief Justice of bias in a case involving a Contempt case against the MP.

The lead Counsel for the MP argued that the replacement of the presiding judge before the Court session pointed to bias.

Counsel for the Appellant argued against this, stating that the objection had no basis and should not be entertained.

The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, June 26, 2024, for ruling.

