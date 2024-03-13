Ablakwa slams government over outsourcing reclamation of state lands

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has voiced his disapproval of the government's choice to enlist a private company for the reclamation of encroached state lands.

During a parliamentary session, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, revealed that the government had amended its contract with Aynok Holdings Limited, granting the company 15 percent of the reclaimed land as compensation.



Expressing his dissatisfaction with the arrangement, Ablakwa criticized the perceived inability of state security forces to safeguard and reclaim government properties, describing it as indicative of a malfunctioning state.

"Are we witnessing such a state of failure that despite the presence of our entire national security apparatus—the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence, National Security, Police, and others—we are unable to protect state lands, resorting to outsourcing this responsibility to a private entity? It's incredulous. It seems there is no consideration for value for money."