Abolish BECE . . . It's of no value - Nana Ofori Owusu

Nana Ofori Owusu, Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has criticized the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), claiming it contributes to streetism and should be abolished.

He argued that the current education system is ineffective and BECE is unnecessary.



His comments followed concerns over this year's BECE, as the government owes the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over 90 million cedis.

Despite the debt, WAEC’s Public Relations Officer, John Kapi, assured that the exams will proceed as planned from July 8 to July 15, with preparations completed.



