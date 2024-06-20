Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warns politicians against using area for campaigns

NPP flag(left), NDC flag (right)

The Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association in Greater Accra has issued a firm warning to political actors, emphasizing that Abossey Okai is a business center, not a political arena.

This response follows incidents where politicians campaigned there without notifying the Association.



As elections approach, the Association's leadership insists that political parties seek permission before engaging with members or conducting activities in the area.

Mr. Takyi Addo, Head of Communications, stressed the importance of maintaining Abossey Okai's primary purpose as a business hub and called for political actors to respect this directive to avoid disrupting daily operations.



