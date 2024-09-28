About 1m people joined NDC demo but we didn’t see what happened during Democracy Hub protest – Bonaa

Dr. Adam Bonaa

Source: 3news

Security expert Dr. Adam Bonaa criticized Democracy Hub protesters for breaking the law during their recent anti-illegal mining demonstration.

He contrasted this with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) protest, which he said had over one million participants and was largely peaceful, except for an isolated incident in Kumasi.



Dr. Bonaa acknowledged that protesting is a right, but emphasized that demonstrators should follow the law.

The police arrested 54 protesters, including Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who faces eight charges. The Attorney-General’s Office is handling the case, and all bail applications have been denied so far.



Read full article