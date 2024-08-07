News

About 21. 8 per cent of voters consider economy most pressing issue — Polls

Voters On Economyyy.png Of these, 75% rate the economic situation as very high or high

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

A recent poll by Data Insight Group and Chartered Media Consult reveals that 21.8% of voters view the economy as the most critical issue.

Of these, 75% rate the economic situation as very high or high.

Unemployment, affecting around 14.7% of the youth, is the second major concern for over 16% of voters.

Education and healthcare follow, with energy as the fifth pressing issue.

The poll indicates a 4-point increase in support for the incumbent party to 36% for the presidential election, while 52% prefer other parties.

For parliamentary seats, no party is expected to secure a majority, creating opportunities for independent candidates amid widespread dissatisfaction with the incumbent.

