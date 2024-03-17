Abraham Koomson demands 'dumsor' timetable from NPP

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has launched a scathing critique against the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserting that they lack the capability to devise a power outage timetable akin to what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did during their tenure.

Speaking on Ahotor FM, Koomson highlighted the necessity for the government to acknowledge the severity of the power crisis and provide a structured timetable to assist citizens in managing the outages.



“What we need is a timetable like what the NDC provided. These people, can’t create such a timetable. It’s very complicated, and they don’t have the skilled individuals to handle it. It’s something only people with great minds can do, and the NPP lacks such individuals.”



He expressed skepticism regarding the NPP's ability to handle the crisis, citing a lack of skilled personnel within the party.

Koomson voiced his concerns about the adverse impact of the ongoing power outages on businesses, criticizing the government's apparent disregard for the issue.



He questioned, “Dumsor is negatively affecting businesses, but the government seems to be in denial about it. What kind of leaders are these?”