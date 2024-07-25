Abu Jinapor Ban: Government Delegation, Jakpa Palace Holds Fruitful Deliberations

Jinapor expressed his deep respect for the Yagbonwura and the chieftaincy institution

A meeting at the Jakpa palace in Damongo between Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I and a government delegation has resolved the ban on Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, from entering Gonjaland palaces.

The ban stemmed from allegations that Jinapor was interfering in traditional matters. The meeting, described as productive, established steps to enhance cooperation among stakeholders.



Jinapor expressed his deep respect for the Yagbonwura and the chieftaincy institution.

The government delegation included several ministers and regional leaders, who appreciated the Yagbonwura's warm reception and fruitful discussions.



