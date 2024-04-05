Abu Sakara clarifies 'premature' announcement of alliance with Alan Kyerematen

Dr. Abu Sakara Foster

Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, the Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has clarified that the recent statement announcing the finalization of an agreement forming the basis of an Alliance led by the Movement for Change (M4C) in collaboration with his National Interest Movement was premature.

Dr. Foster explained that the premature release of the press statement was a response to urgent circumstances that needed immediate attention to prevent negative narratives about the Alliance from taking root.



He emphasized that addressing the narrative promptly was crucial to avoid unfavorable outcomes for their movement.



Dr. Sakara further noted that resistance and sabotage from both internal and external sources were expected when attempting to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders.



Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen recently announced a strategic partnership with the NIM, forming 'The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),' slated for official launch on April 17.



Mr. Kyerematen outlined the objectives of the ARC, aiming to rally Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, particularly focusing on engaging youth and women to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

Dr. Sakara assured that in the coming week, they would provide detailed information about the Alliance and a comprehensive list of its members.



He emphasized that the Alliance was structured to accommodate growth as more members joined, with clear guidelines and conditions in place to ensure certain minimum criteria were met.



Dr. Sakara affirmed that the leadership of NIM had been actively involved in the initiative for months, participating in numerous meetings to reach the current stage.



He expressed confidence that the Alliance would bring renewed hope to many Ghanaians, offering a credible alternative with candidates of substance in the 2024 elections.



Dr. Sakara emphasized that while the focus was on introducing Ghanaians to the Alliance, its purpose, immediate objectives, and prospects for the 2024 general election, the specific choice of personalities to partner with Mr. Kyerematen on the presidential slate was not the current priority.

Below is the statement from Dr. Abu Sakara Foster:



Sakara Speaks on Alliance



A statement released by M4C announced the conclusion of an agreement that will form the basis of the Alliance championed by M4C in partnership with the National Interest Movement.



It stressed that other entities were an integral part of this Alliance, and details will be given in a proper press release next week pending the launch of the Alliance on April 17th.



This premature press statement was occasioned by factors beyond our control that had to be curbed before the perpetrators pursued their own narrative of the Alliance. Left alone the narrative may have not ended favourably for us. It is to be expected that any attempt to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders will be resisted and sabotaged from within and without. The duopoly are not afraid of those playing “wanna be” Presidential candidates, they see them as talking heads without legs.

In the coming week, we will provide you with details of the Alliance and a full list of the members that make up the alliance partners.



We have talked to many people and entities that are willing to join the Alliance once we launch it. Others are still in the process of their internal consultations and will join later when they have taken their decisions and announced it to their members. The alliance has therefore been structured to leave room for growth as more members join. There are clear guidelines and conditions for entities and individuals that want to join the Alliance, this is to ensure that certain minimum criteria are met.



The leadership of NIM have been fully aware of NIM’s role in this initiative for months and have participated in a number of meetings to reach this point. Now that the foundation is laid for the Alliance we shall reach out to our associate members and sister organizations to join us in this grand alliance for the transformation of Ghana.



This Alliance will bring renewed hope to many Ghanaians that had almost given up on having any credible alternative with candidates of substance in the 2024 elections. The Alliance has several personalities of substance and renown that can partner Alan Kyerematen on the Presidency slate. Who that will be?, is not the focus of our attention at this time. For now we want to introduce Ghanaians to the Alliance, its purpose, immediate objectives and prospects for the 2024 general election.



We also want to assess the Alliance’s potential added value to the options available in Ghana for now and the foreseeable future.

Thank you for your kind support and your continued belief that there is hope.



Nil Despradum – ( Never give up hope).



La luche continua has la victoria! – (the struggle continues until victory is achieved).



Dr Abu Sakara Foster



Founder National Interest Movement