Abuakwa South NPP youth pledge 95% victory …for Bawumia & PC

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Abuakwa South Constituency, Eastern Region, has vowed to secure a resounding victory for flagbearer Dr. Bawumia and parliamentary candidate Mr. Kingsley Agyemang in the 2024 general elections.

At the Youth Training Conference and Campaign Team launch, youth leader Commander Nana Kwaku Amoako highlighted the party's positive impact, especially through Mr. Agyemang’s initiatives in education, health, and support for farmers and traders.

Regional NPP Secretary Mr. Anthony Osei Adjei urged the youth to focus on issue-based campaigns. Mr. Agyemang expressed confidence in achieving a substantial victory, aiming for a 90% vote share.



