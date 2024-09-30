News

Aburi Girls' headmistess dies while on assignment in Italy

Anuim62257365 Mrs. Cynthia Anim

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Mrs. Cynthia Anim, Headmistress of Aburi Girls Senior High School, has died while attending an educational workshop in Rome, Italy.

The news was announced by Rev. E.A. Asiedu, Chairman of the school's Board of Governors, who expressed deep sorrow for the loss.

An emergency board meeting has been scheduled to discuss arrangements following her passing.

Mrs. Anim was recognized for her commitment to advancing education at the school.

Source: classfmonline.com