Aburi Girls wins 15th SAGE National High School Entrepreneurship Competition

15th SAGE National High School Aburi.png The school will represent Ghana at the SAGE World Cup in Japan, from August 24-25, 2024

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Aburi Girls Senior High School has triumphed at the 15th Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) National High School Entrepreneurship Competition, winning GHS3,000 and an opportunity for mentorship.

The school will represent Ghana at the SAGE World Cup in Japan, from August 24-25, 2024.

Ghana National College and Apam Senior High School placed second and third, respectively.

Special awards went to St Louis Senior High for TechBooth and Apam Senior High for Financial Literacy.

The event, hosted at the University of Ghana Business School, highlighted innovation, creativity, social impact, financial viability, and investment readiness.

Source: GNA