Access to quality education is a fundamental right and a driver of development – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized the importance of technology, education, and health in transforming Africa during the 5th anniversary of the Council on Foreign Relations Ghana.

He highlighted the digital revolution's potential to accelerate development and called for investments in digital infrastructure, education, and healthcare.



Akufo-Addo pointed to the success of Ghana’s Free Senior High School policy and the Agenda 111 initiative, which aims to build hospitals across the country.

He urged continued investment in these sectors to ensure sustainable and inclusive development across Africa.



