Accident: Damage to Tema Mpakadan train valued at over $2m – Prosecution to Court

The driver involved in the accident was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

The prosecution in the Tema Mpakadan train accident case has informed the court that repairing the damaged train will cost over $2 million.

The damage was assessed by the manufacturers of the train, and it was valued at $2,138,466.86.



Four individuals have also been arraigned at the High Court in Accra and remanded for abetment of unlawful damage related to the train accident.

The prosecution stated that the accident occurred during a test run of the new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001 Train from Tema to Mpakadan, when it collided with a Hyundai Gold truck stuck on the railway lines.



