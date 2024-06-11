News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Accra Academy 1993 alumni commence rebuilding fire-damaged hall

Accra Aca 1993.png The GHc2 million project is set to be completed by September

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 1993 year group of Accra Academy has initiated the reconstruction of the school's Alema Hall, which was destroyed by fire three years ago.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live