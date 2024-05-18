Accra Central Market faces severe shortage of 'bentua'

Accra Central Market have struggled with a shortage of enema bulb syringes

For the past three months, vendors at the Accra Central Market have struggled with a shortage of enema bulb syringes, locally known as 'bentua'.

This shortage has left many vendors unable to meet the demand from their customers.



The Daily Graphic's Mirror discovered this issue during a week-long interaction with traders, who revealed that they frequently return home empty-handed due to the supply disruption.



The shortage stems from a Kumasi-based licensed importer who monopolizes the importation of the 'bentua'.



According to Georgina, a vendor at UTC in Accra, the importer supplies most of the stock to Kumasi and some West African countries, including Cote d'Ivoire. By the time supplies reach Accra, only a small quantity remains, causing frustration among vendors and customers alike.



"Frequent complaints and agitation from prospective customers have been overwhelming," one vendor shared.



Many vendors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the exclusive import arrangement, which has significantly impacted their businesses. At the Central Market, some vendors were observed abandoning their stalls in hopes of obtaining the 'bentua' from their distributors.

Amid the chaos, confusion arose when some vendors mistook this reporter for an importer who could resolve their supply issues.



Maame Bee, a vendor at Kingsway, voiced her frustration, stating, "If the woman in Kumasi does not supply the Accra Central Market, nobody else seems to have the right to import into the country."



The shortage has been particularly challenging for long-time vendors like Offeibea, who has been selling 'bentua' for 16 years and relies on its sales for her livelihood.



Due to the shortage, she is unable to sell wholesale, affecting her profits. Despite the difficulties, the 'bentua' remains a highly sought-after item, with prices ranging from GH₵25 to GH₵70 depending on the size.



Medical professionals, however, caution against the widespread use of enema syringes.



Dr. Philemon Kumassah, a general surgeon at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, explained that administering herbs through the syringe could harm the colon and is not generally recommended.

"There is no health benefit for using an enema syringe, and if there are no medical benefits, why are you using it?" he questioned.



A midwife at Mamprobi Polyclinic, Ms. Doreen Osei, clarified that the syringe is not required in the labor ward, debunking a common myth.



Some users of the 'bentua' described various personal uses, from relieving constipation to acting as a birth control device.



For instance, Daavi, a market woman, shared that she uses the 'bentua' every three months to flush out her system with herbs after deworming. Another user, Ella Mensah, claimed that the syringe could be used for birth control by administering ground pawpaw leaves.



Despite these beliefs, medical professionals urge caution, noting that improper use of the syringe can pose health risks.