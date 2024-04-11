Accra Circuit Court extends bail to teachers accused in employment fraud

The case has been adjourned to April 30

In an Accra Circuit Court, Samuel Mensah Amelikpo, David Bacha Ntenyam, and Daniel Ofori Boateng, all educators, have been released on bail amounting to GH¢350,000 each.

They were granted bail with the condition of securing two sureties each from the Ghana Education Service (GES) or their family members. The trio must also report to the police every Wednesday. The case has been adjourned to April 30, 2024.



The accused individuals pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud 42 individuals of GHC394,500 under the pretense of securing teaching positions within the Ghana Education Service.



According to Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, the complainant, Sumaila Awueidze, resides in Kukurantumi, Eastern Region, and had been unemployed when approached by Amelikpo in August 2023.

Amelikpo allegedly claimed to have access to GES recruitment slots and assured the complainant of securing employment for a fee, promising a refund if unsuccessful. Subsequently, 42 applicants were organized by the complainant, and on August 29, 2023, GHC394,000 was handed over to Amelikpo. However, the promised jobs failed to materialize, leading to the suspects' arrest.



During investigations, Amelikpo admitted to receiving the funds but failing to deliver on the promised employment. He implicated Bacha and Boateng as accomplices, leading to their arrest. Bacha confessed to receiving GHC388,000 from Amelikpo and passing it on to Boateng and another individual named Reuben Bempoh for recruitment purposes. Boateng admitted to receiving funds and transferring them to Vodafone Cash wallet accounts provided by Bempoh, who claimed to work at the GES National Headquarters in Accra.



As investigations continue, GHC70,000 retrieved from Boateng has been returned to the complainant.