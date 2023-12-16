Accra-Kumasi Highway: One person dead, others injured in accident at Amanase

A picture of the VIP car involved in an accident

At least one person has been reported dead with some people injured in an accident involving a VIP Granbird on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, according to reports from Accra-based UTV.

The accident is said to have happened on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am.



The accident occurred at Amanase, which is close to Suhum in the Eastern region, during the bus trip from Kumasi to Accra.



According to some eyewitnesses, the VIP Granbird failed brakes, therefore crashing into a vehicle that was said to be transporting wood and turning ahead of it.



The UTV report also said that the deceased who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment, and his body was taken to the mortuary.



Other patients who sustained minor injuries have also received care and been released, added the report.

Watch the accident scene below:





VKB/BB