Accra Technical University Outreach supports Secondary Schools

The outreach concluded at Teshie St John’s Senior High School

Accra Technical University's Outreach Committee, in partnership with the Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) Department, embarked on an educational outreach initiative across various secondary institutions in Accra last Friday.

The endeavor aimed not only to provide educational support but also to foster community engagement.



The outreach began at the Teshie Technical Training Institute and concluded at Teshie St John’s Senior High School in the Ledzokuku municipality, according to Graphic Online reports.



Led by the SLT Department, the ATU team provided career guidance and counselling sessions focused on the Sciences, offering students insights into chemistry, biochemistry, biology, and physics lab practices through interactive demonstrations.



In addition to these educational sessions, the team distributed essential items valued at GH¢12,000, including stationery, sanitary items, and other educational necessities, to benefit the students.



Expressing their gratitude, the beneficiaries commended the university's generosity, with Mabel Asare, the Principal of Teshie Technical Institute, praising the initiative's positive impact on her institution.



This outreach underscored ATU's commitment to community engagement and highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing educational equity.

Dr. Phyllis Otu, Head of the SLT Department, emphasized the importance of encouraging young scientists, particularly females, to recognize the potential impact of their studies.



She emphasized the invaluable nature of the donations, especially for underprivileged schools, as they alleviate burdens and enable a focus on core educational activities.



Kojo Ayittey, Chairman of the Outreach Committee, highlighted the importance of extending educational support beyond the university's boundaries, aligning with the strategic pillar of industry and community engagement outlined in ATU's Strategic Plan.



This plan outlines the university's ambitions and direction for 2021–2025, emphasizing growth, relevance, and enriching stakeholder experiences.



As Ghana's premier technical university, ATU continues to play a pivotal role in training middle-level manpower and addressing national and regional development needs.