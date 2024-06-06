Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA Survey

Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA)

Source: GNA

A survey by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has revealed that businesses and households in the Greater Accra region experience power outages of over 7 hours at least 4 times a week.

94% of respondents reported power outages, with 75.4% experiencing them at least 3 times a week.



Most households and SMEs lack access to alternative power sources, leading to lost revenue and damaged goods.

The IEA recommends that political parties include a roadmap for a lasting energy solution in their manifestos and that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) provides advance notice of power outages.



