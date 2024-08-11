ActionAid Ghana urges Akufo-Addo to quickly approve Affirmative Action Bill

ActionAid emphasized that the bill's effectiveness depends on prompt implementation

ActionAid Ghana is urging President Akufo-Addo to swiftly sign the Affirmative Action Bill into law following its passage by Parliament on July 30, 2024.

The bill aims to address gender imbalances and empower women and girls by setting targets for gender equity in public offices.



ActionAid praised Parliament's action but emphasized that the bill's effectiveness depends on prompt implementation.

The organization called on the government, civil society, and the private sector to support and monitor the law’s enforcement to dismantle systemic discrimination and promote gender equality in Ghana.



