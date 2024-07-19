Actor Sean Paul released from prison, criticizes defamation charges

Sean Paul had publicly criticized this claim, which led to his controversial arrest

After two weeks in remand, Sean Paul has been released from prison and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

His arrest followed defamation charges from Adom Kyei-Duah, a self-proclaimed prophet who claimed to be the new messiah, destined to replace Jesus Christ.



In an exclusive interview, he thanked his supporters, stating he was not surprised by Adom Kyei-Duah's actions.



