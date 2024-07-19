News

Actor Sean Paul released from prison, criticizes defamation charges

Actor Sean Paul Released From Prison, Criticizes Defamation Charges Sean Paul had publicly criticized this claim, which led to his controversial arrest

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

After two weeks in remand, Sean Paul has been released from prison and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

His arrest followed defamation charges from Adom Kyei-Duah, a self-proclaimed prophet who claimed to be the new messiah, destined to replace Jesus Christ.

Sean Paul had publicly criticized this claim, which led to his controversial arrest.

In an exclusive interview, he thanked his supporters, stating he was not surprised by Adom Kyei-Duah's actions.

