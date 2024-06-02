Acute water shortage in Akyem Duokon disrupts daily life

Authorities have been urged to address the water issue promptly

Source: Metro TV Online

Akyem Duokon, a farming community in the Achiase District, faces an acute water shortage due to a six-month breakdown of their water facility, disrupting daily life.

Residents, now dependent on insufficient wells, appealed for assistance when Reverend Sister Jacinta Akua Kwakyewaa Osei, a tutor and philanthropist, donated support items.

Reverend Sister Kwakyewaa urged authorities to address the water issue promptly to restore access to essential water supplies for domestic use.



Read full article