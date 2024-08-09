News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ada Chiefs jubilate over McDan’s paralysis – Blakk Rasta alleges

Daniel McKorley McDan Daniel Mckorley

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Ghanaian presenter Blakk Rasta has claimed that Dr. Daniel Mckorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group, has been paralyzed due to a curse from a deity in Ada.

Blakk Rasta stated that during a visit to McDan's hometown, local chiefs were celebrating the alleged curse, which they believe was cast because McDan "stole" salt land from them.

The presenter noted McDan's unusual absence from the Asafotu festival and claimed the people of Ada provided evidence to support the paralysis story, attributing it to divine retribution for McDan's actions in the area.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post