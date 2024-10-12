Ada College of Education Releases First Batch of Admission List for 2024/2025

Campus Buzz

Source: Educationghana

The highly anticipated initial round of admission lists for the 2024/2025 academic year has been officially unveiled by Ada College of Education, marking a significant advancement for prospective educators. Successful applicants are now filled with joy and relief as they embark on their transformative educational journey.



How to Check Your Admission Status

For those eagerly awaiting confirmation, here’s how to check your admission status and move forward:



Check for Text Notifications: Successful applicants will receive a personalized text message on the phone number they provided during the application. The message will include crucial details such as your Application Number and PIN—the keys to accessing the admission portal.



Read full article