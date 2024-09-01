Adjei-Mensah Korsah denies being part of YEA board decision to increase Zoomlion’s Management fees

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Local Government Minister Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has denied involvement in approving an increase in management fees for Zoomlion, as mentioned in Manasseh Azure’s book.

Korsah, who was a board member of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) at the time, claims he did not attend the meeting where the decision was made.



Despite his request for the meeting minutes, he insists he wasn't part of the decision-making process.

The fee increase has sparked controversy, with YEA's CEO and two other board members opposing it due to concerns over the impact on workers’ wages.



Read full article