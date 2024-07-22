Adjiringanor Demolition: Concerned NPP members petition Chief Imam

Sheik Osman Sharabutu

Source: GNA

A group of concerned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Sharabutu, to help settle a dispute between businessman George Oti Bonsu and politician Abu Ramadan.

There is a dispute over the destruction of Mr. Bonsu's properties in Adjiringanor, Accra.



Abu Ramadan, who is related to the Second Lady, Samira Ramadan, reportedly used excavators to demolish ten two-story houses valued at $3.5 million during a conflict over land ownership.

The group emphasized Mr. Bonsu's long friendship with Ghana's Islamic community and requested the Chief Imam's assistance in finding a peaceful solution.



Read full article